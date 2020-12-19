Sandra Hottinger

Sandra Lee Hottinger, 77, of Frederick, MD passed away at home on Dec. 13, 2020.
Sandra was born January 14, 1944, in Maryland to parents Leo and Ruby (Thompson) Day. Sandra graduated from Richard Montgomery High School, Class of ’62. She had a great love for animals, which was reflected in her work as a veterinary technician at Peach Tree vet clinic.
In addition to her loving husband, Gordon Hottinger, Sandra is survived by sisters, Crystal (Darrell) Winkler, and Jennifer Chaconas; sons, Bruce (Joyce) Hottinger, and Bryon Hottinger; grandchildren, Kenny Hottinger, Kelly Hottinger (Austin Stockman), and Carter Hottinger; brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Elaine Carlson; brother in law Phillip Hottinger; special friends, Chet Anderson, and Joanne Ebby; many other friends; and other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Sandra was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Wratchford.
Services will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Frederick Hospice, or the cancer charity of one’s choice.