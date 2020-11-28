Sandra Jeanne Lenhart, 76, of Braddock Heights, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Frederick Health Hospital. She was the loving wife of James Lenhart of 58 years.
Born Oct. 8, 1944, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late James W. and Mary F. (Abrecht) Shankle.
She was a 1962 graduate of Frederick High School, and worked with the Frederick County Board of Education as a teacher’s aide.
She was an avid reader, volunteer with Rock Creek School for 20 years, and was an overall loving, caring, generous and kind person. She will be greatly missed.
In addition to her husband, Sandra is survived by two daughters, Tammy L. Lenhart and Lorie L. Lenhart, and son, Delaney Cox, all of North Carolina; siblings, Tommy Shankle and James Shankle, and wife, Kathy, whom she thought of as her own sister; and several loving nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, grandchildren, Justin and Bradley Offutt, lifelong friend, Sandra Warner; and sister-in-law, Nancy Shankle.
All services will be private for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rock Creek School or Braddock Heights Fire Company.
Arrangements are with Stauffer
Funeral Home, Frederick.