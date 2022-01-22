Sandra K. “Sandy” Brandon, 83, a lifelong Frederick resident, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital.
Born Dec. 11, 1938, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Warner Wakefield Hahn and Gertrude Naomi (Valentine) Hahn.
Sandy worked for various Frederick businesses over the years, including Price Electric, Hiltner’s Furniture, and Frederick County National Bank.
She was a lifelong member of Evangelical Lutheran Church in Frederick.
Her greatest joys in life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Additionally, Sandy enjoyed many friendships over the years, especially the friendship with JoAnn Keyser.
She is survived by her son, Philip Brandon and wife, Kathy, of Frederick; a daughter, Debra Mansfield; two grandchildren, Natalie Dorsch and husband Caleb, and Adam Brandon; three great-grandchildren, Karsyn, Kennady, and Kassidy; and three sisters, Betty Putman, Jenny Garver and Pam O’Connor.
Sandy was predeceased by two brothers, Marlin Hahn and Milton Hahn.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, with a memorial service to begin at 2 p.m.
Interment will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.