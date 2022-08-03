Mrs. Sandra Kay Coblentz, 79, formerly of the Yarrowsburg area, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center. She was the loving wife of the late George Thomas “Tom” Coblentz. They were married 53 years before his passing in 2016.
Born Feb. 28, 1943, in Brunswick, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Gordon West and Mary Mae (Shumaker) West.
She and her husband were co-managers of their farming operation for many years. They were dairy and beef farmers before venturing into organic farming.
Sandra enjoyed arts and crafts. In earlier years, she was an avid volunteer at her daughter’s school.
She is survived by her brother, Jerry West and wife Diane Worthington; two nieces; two nephews; 10 great-nieces and great-nephews; and several cousins and friends living locally.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Jennifer Lynn Coblentz, in 2009.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow at Brownsville Heights Cemetery.