Sandra Kay Coblentz

Mrs. Sandra Kay Coblentz, 79, formerly of the Yarrowsburg area, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center. She was the loving wife of the late George Thomas “Tom” Coblentz. They were married 53 years before his passing in 2016.

Born Feb. 28, 1943, in Brunswick, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Gordon West and Mary Mae (Shumaker) West.