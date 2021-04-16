Our precious mother, Sandra Kay Fleagle (Hough), passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, of medical complications.
She dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren: son, Dwight (aka Bunky) and wife Kimberley; granddaughter, Stephanie; daughter, Serenity (aka Ellie); son, Jeff and wife Cynthia; grandsons, Anthony, Trent and Jonathan; and multiple granddogs and grandcats.
Sandy was always willing to help everyone else and decided to dedicate her body to science. Her services will include a gathering of close friends and family scheduled for 2 p.m. at Lewistown Social Club located at 10540 Putman Road, Thurmont, MD 21788. The family will be providing food and asks that you bring a side to share. Please bring your own beverages.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cumberland Valley Vet Clinic in Mom’s name.