Sandra Lee Black, 82, of Smithsburg, Maryland, passed away Oct. 21, 2020 at Doey’s House in Hagerstown Maryland.
She was born May 11, 1938 in Martinsburg, West Virginia, to John Lester Place and Alice Gerturde Place of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia. She was married October 23, 1955 to John Jeremiah Black of Berkeley Springs West Virginia. She worked for more than 30 years as a manufacturing engineer for Weinschel Engineering.
She loved sewing, crafting and going to the beach, which included their summer home in Stumpy Point, North Carolina. She devoted her life to caring for her many family members. She will be remembered most as being the family matriarch and pillar of strength.
She is survived by two sons, Jerry and David Black; two daughters, Connie Boone and Sandra Lynn Willard; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one brother, John Richard Place Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband and grandson, Mason Boone.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742. A memorial will be held at a later date.