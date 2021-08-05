Sandra Lynn Baker

Sandy Baker passed on from this life July 28, 2021.
Sandra Lynn McBain was born Oct. 24, 1963, at Suburban Hospital. She was the daughter of Jeanette and Harold McBain, and the sister of Ricky, Karla and Tommy. Sandy was an adorable child with personality plus. She was very loved by her parents and siblings.
Sandy grew up in Gaithersburg, attending school there and eventually earning a degree in early childhood and a license in cosmetology.
She had many jobs and titles over the years, her favorite being team mom for her children’s sports teams in Urbana, and manager of St. James Thrift Store in Mount Airy, Maryland. She loved the people she worked with, the customers and the local business people. She developed long-lasting friendships with many of them.
Sandy was the proud mother of Taylor, Brendan, Jesse, Steven and Justin. She loved her children very much and was very proud of all their accomplishments. She was even more proud as a grandma to Maddex and Journee, who has her grandma’s fiery spirit. She adored spending time with her grandchildren and was amazed every day by what they could do. She was so proud of how Maddex could draw.
Sandy was devoted to her fiancé, Danny, whom she loved deeply. They had been together for 10 years and loved camping, fishing, tubing, gardening and spoiling their two faithful pups, Jax and Jolene.
Sandy had a very special bond with her cousin Stevie, and his wife Linda. Stevie was more like a brother to her than a cousin. She also loved her brothers- and sisters-in-law, Ron, Karen and Peggy.
Sandy adored her daughter-in-law Skilar and always said how she was made for Brendan. Kayla was much loved by Sandy, not only as Jesse’s girlfriend but as an honorary family member with a heart of gold.
Sandy was a very special aunt to Ben, Travis, Justin, Maggie and Maggie’s children, Landon and Jayce. She loved them so much and always made them laugh.
Sandy had many special friends, including Ernie, Brenda, Wendy, Alison, Anita, Brian, John and Theresa to name a few. We’d love to name everyone but lack space. You know who you are!
In lieu of flowers, donations to Tails of Hope Animal Sanctuary in Mount Airy in Sandy’s name would be appreciated. Sandy supported and believed in their mission.
We will truly miss Sandy’s indomitable spirit, her unending sense of humor and her ability to make us laugh, even it it was a moment that we knew we really shouldn’t.
There will be a celebration of life for Sandy on Aug. 13, 2021, at 5 p.m. at Bethesda United Methodist Church, 11901 Bethesda Church Road, Damascus, MD 20872. If you’d like to wear pink, even a ribbon ... Sandy loved pink!