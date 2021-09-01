Sandra Lynn Colley Salomon, 74, of Ailey, Georgia, formerly of Frederick and Washington Counties in Maryland, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, after a brief illness. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She was born June 26, 1947, in Derby, Connecticut, the daughter of the late Charles A. Colley and Helen J. Sears Colley Yolinski. Sandra was preceded in death by her brother, Charles E. Colley. She is survived by Roger, her husband and best friend of 54 years; daughter, Darryl Hoyt and husband Martin, of Myersville, Maryland; daughter, Rayna Kooy and husband Eric, of Fayetteville, Georgia; daughter, Danuta Salomon, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; son, Ryan Salomon, of Winter Park, Florida; and daughter, Greta Poweska and husband Todd, of Mims, Florida; 18 grandchildren, Martin, Meredith, Margret, Emmett, and Alison Hoyt, Eric Kooy Jr. and wife Sierra, Alexandra and husband Devon Anderson, Solomon and wife Anna, Olivia, Danuta, Cyrus, and Christian Lesko, and Ariel, Shaniah, Anthony, Dylan, Moses and Rowen Poweska; four great-grandchildren, Adrian Folston, Bjorn Anderson, and Aliyah and Emmaline Lesko; siblings, Gerald V. Colley, of Seymour, Connecticut, Janice R. Harvell and husband Charles, of Florissant, Colorado, Lee A. Colley and wife Marcia, of Fillmore, New York, and Luanne Welwood and husband Stuart, of Longmont, Colorado; sisters-in-law, Penny Morse and husband David, of Monroeville, Pennsylvania, and Fay Bley and husband Richard, of Geneva, New York; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Sandra lived her life in service to the Lord. She loved children and worked as a kindergarten teacher at Frederick Christian Academy in Frederick, Maryland, for many years, grounding her students in all areas academically and spiritually teaching them about God’s love and justice. She was also helpful in setting up the school’s library and was very active in her church singing in the choir and teaching children in junior church and Vacation Bible School.
Sandra had many hobbies. She enjoyed music, art, decorating, gardening, sewing and spending time with her grandchildren telling stories and baking treats. She will be most remembered, though, for her spiritual insight, prayers and love she imparted to family and friends.
Sandra was a member of Calvary’s Grace Baptist Church in Ailey, Georgia, where she met so many wonderful, kind and gracious friends. The family would like to express sincere appreciation for the many acts of kindness shown to her over the last few months.
Funeral services were held Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Calvary’s Grace Baptist Church, with Pastor Brian Patrick, of Ailey, Georgia, and Dr. Norris Belcher, of Westminster, Maryland, officiating. Sandra was buried at a private ceremony on her family’s farm in Chase City, Virginia, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
Memorial contributions in honor of Sandra’s life may be made to Oconee Baptist Camp, 777 Highway 280, Ailey, GA 30410.