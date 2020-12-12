Sandra Mastrino

Sandra “Sandy” Jeanne Mastrino, 83, of Frederick, died on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at the Somerford Place, Frederick. She was the wife of the late Millard “Mick” Mastrino, who died May 13, 2001. They were married on June 27, 1965.
Born January 25, 1937, in Frederick, she was a daughter of the late Ray and Mary Tritapoe Steele. She graduated from Frederick High School in 1955 and Frederick Memorial School of Nursing in 1958. Sandy spent most of her nursing career at FMH. She was the charge nurse in the Emergency Department for more than 30 years and then became house supervisor at FMH. Later in her career, she also worked at Lincoln National Insurance and MAMSI Health Insurance. She was last employed again at Frederick Health as an RN case manager.
She never got over the loss of her husband and grieved over the loss of her beloved dog, Molly, who died in 2010.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Mastrino of Ephrata, Washington, and Mark Mastrino and wife Jenifer, of Frederick; granddaughter, Krissy Drentzsch and husband, Daniel, of Hagerstown; and a cousin, John Tritapoe.
She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Mary Summers and Sandy Jacobs and her husband, Bob, all of Frederick; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services and interment will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14 at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 South Market St., Frederick. Those attending should assemble at the FSK Memorial Chapel by 1pm for a procession to the gravesite.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Millard “Mick” Mastrino Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Community Foundation of Frederick County, 312 East Church St., Frederick, MD 21701.
Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick is in charge of arrangements and online condolences and remembrances may be shared with the family at keeneybasford.com.