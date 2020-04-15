Sandra Mitchell Mills

Sandra (Sandy) Mitchell Mills, of Mount Airy, became a “Spirit in the Sky” on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Montgomery General Hospital. Her devoted husband of 40 years, Marc Howard Mills, was by her side after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer.
She was born in Maryland on July 7, 1959 to James A. Mitchell and Ruby V. Mitchell. She graduated from Gaithersburg High School in 1977. Sandy and Marc were married on October 26, 1979 at Boyds Presbyterian Church in Boyds, MD. She had a career of over 30 years with Sandy Spring Bank.
Sandy and Marc raised two sons, Eric and Travis. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, James, Charlie, George, Eleanor, Channing, Zaina, and Starley.
Sandy enjoyed cooking, baking, playing cards, rooting for the Redskins, spending time at camp in West Virginia. She was especially loving and devoted to her grandchildren, enjoying spending time playing, making crafts, and spoiling them with treats. Sandy loved going on cruises with her husband, each one was a special memory for her.
She was preceded in death by her father, James A. Mitchell and brother , John A. Mitchell. Surviving in addition to her husband and mother, are her sons, Eric Mitchell Mills and wife Katrina of Sykesville, MD and Travis Michael Mills and fiancé, Amber of Charles Town, WV; two sisters, Joyce Stevens and husband Russell of Aldie, Virginia and Tina Healand and husband Tom of Frederick, Maryland.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.