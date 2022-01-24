Mrs. Sandra Kay (Conway) Pettengill, 72, of Frederick, Maryland passed away Monday, January 17, 2022 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Born February 26, 1949 in Renovo, Pennsylvania to her late parents Gertrude (Jovan) and Paul Conway. She was the youngest of five children. After graduating from Bucktail High in 1967 she went on to work at Lock Haven University, Lock Haven, Pennsylvania and later Stony Creek Elementary, Littleton, Colorado. She dedicated much of her life to her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by husband, Harry Pettengill, of Walkersville; son Justin Pettengill and wife Elizabeth of Hagerstown; and two daughters Keri-Beth Pettengill of Midlothian, Virginia and Rebekah Taylor and husband Neil of Frederick. She is also survived by her four beloved grandchildren Devon Nagel of Catonsville; Zoe Nagel of Midlothian, Virginia; Jackson and Brooke Taylor of Frederick. She loved spending time with family and her “Ebe” days with her grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Jean Guenot of Moshannon, Pennsylvania and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff at FMH that made her final days so peaceful.
A Catholic Burial and memorial service will be held privately at a later date. Donations can be made in Sandra’s name to Blessings in a Backpack at frederick.blessingsinabackpack.org/donate/ or the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org. Condolences to the family may be made at www.potomaccremation.com