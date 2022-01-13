Sandra “Renee” Weston, age 57, of Middletown, Maryland, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital surrounded by her family after a brief illness.
She was born Jan. 18, 1964, in Frederick, Maryland, and was the daughter of the late Robert E. Grubbs Jr. and the late Mary Lee Thompson (Burke). She was also predeceased by her loving grandparents, Robert and Pauline Grubbs; and sister, Tammy Grubbs.
She is survived by three daughters, Keri Weston, Kate Weston and Jessica Weston; as well as ex-husband and close friend, Edward “Ted” Weston. She is also survived by her sister, Robin Laumann and husband Doug; her brother, Jerry Simons Jr. and Cathy; several nieces and nephews whom she adored; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins. Renee had many friends and was loved by so many people. She would open up her heart and home to those in need, did foster care and will be missed by so many. Renee was a competition skater at the Braddock Heights skating rink. Renee worked at Klein & Associates as a medical assistant and will be missed by her co-workers and many patients.
A memorial service will be held at Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home in Middletown, Maryland, on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 from 2-4 p.m., and a celebration of life will be held at the Brunswick Eagles Club in Brunswick, Maryland, on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, from 2-6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local Humane Society or the MS Foundation at John’s Hopkins Hospital for further research.