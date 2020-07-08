Sandra Rice

Sandra “Kay” Rice, of Bowie, MD, died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Country Home Assisted Living. Born March 7, 1943, in Frederick, MD, to the late John Kern and Catherine Smith, she had a long successful career with various businesses in the accounting, secretarial and administrative fields. Kay will be remembered as the most loving, kindest person anyone could meet. Her beautiful smile and positive nature reflected the way she was as a mother and friend. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Irving Wilson Rice. Kay is survived by her daughter, Dawn (Mike) Delahanty; a brother-in-law Gary (Jean) Rice; a sister in law Sharon Rice; and a stepbrother Edward “Rusty” Smith. A private ceremony and interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Frederick, MD on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. Online guestbook available at KalasFuneralHomes.com.
