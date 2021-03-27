Sandra Sue Weller, age 70, of Taneytown, Maryland, died Thursday, March 18, 2021 at her daughter's home with her family by her side.
She was born August 11, 1950 in Frederick, Maryland, the daughter of the late Harold Purdum Weller and the late Irma Main Turnbull Weller.
She was a former employee of Frederick County Public Schools; and currently an employee with Food Lion in Taneytown; enjoyed cooking and baking, gardening, and flowers, and watching her birds, and playing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving relatives are daughters Christine Long and Kellie McCoy; sisters Barbara Wilcom (Robert), Carol Poole (Norman), Nancy Shea (Jack), Darlene McFarland (Robert), and brother Gary Weller.; grandchildren Bradley, Sarah, Dedra, Nathanial, Eavan, Alicia, Lily and Darrian; and 8 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by son Bryan Joseph Shea and a brother Jimmy Weller.
Gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 from 12:00 noon-1:00 PM; with a Memorial Service at 1:00 PM at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784, (Beside South Carroll High School) with Pastor Linda Lambert of Bush Creek Church of the Brethren officiating.
Live Stream of Funeral will begin at 12:50 PM; social distancing and mask required.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Carroll Hospice, Inc., 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA online condolences to www.burrier-queen.com