Sandra Kaye (Moser) Wetzel, 53, of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Hancock, Maryland, from injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident.
Born Monday, March 31, 1969, in Hagerstown, Maryland, she was the daughter of Merhle Edward “Ed” Moser and his wife, Darlene Moser, and Joyce Elaine (Pryor) Parker and her late husband, Larry Parker.
She was a graduate of Middletown High School, Class of 1987, and received her associate degree in business administration from Frederick Community College.
Sandra was a member of Catoctin United Methodist Church of Thurmont, Maryland, where she served as a worship leader and piano player.
She was employed by (Smith Elliott Kearns) SEK CPAs and Advisors as an administrative assistant, and she was the owner of The Spotlight’s on You, a DJ and karaoke service.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 21 years, Jim Wetzel, whom she married Saturday, Feb. 3, 2001; sons, Ryan Wetzel and Skyler Wetzel; daughter, Haylee Wetzel; sisters, Sherri Moser, Kristi Moser Glass (Duane) and Jamie Martin (Anthony); stepsister, Melynda Suarez (Andres); stepbrothers, Todd Gerwig (Lisa), Billy Hoff and Shae Parker (Lisa); grandfather, Merhle Moser; mother-in-law, Nancy Gentry; sister-in-law, Kim Malott (Eric); and many nieces and nephews.
Sandra was preceded in death by her grandparents, Maurice and Edna Pryor, and Ruth Moser; and father-in-law, Jim Wetzel Sr.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Ringgold Church, 14420 Barkdoll Road, Hagerstown, MD 21742.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Ringgold Church, with Pastor Katy Mossburg officiating and with the kind assistance of the Ringgold Church Ministries. Burial will be private in Grossnickle Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Myersville, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Sandra Wetzel to a trust fund for Sandy’s children, In Care of Kristi Glass, 14290 Ridenour Road, Smithsburg, MD 21783.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at jldavisfh.com.