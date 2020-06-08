Sandra Williams

Sandra Lee Williams, 78, of Frederick, passed away on June 5, 2020 at Kline Hospice House.
Sandra was born in Washington, D.C. to the late Clyde Caviness and Alma Cumming. She attended Frederick High School, and then went on to work as a manager of subscriptions at Aspen Publishers. She generously donated her time as a volunteer at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She loved her dog, Sammy, and enjoyed reading, traveling, sewing, and spending time with her family.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her brother, Douglas Caviness (Emily); her beloved cousins, Tobie Hosie, and Jamie Dixon; two children, Scott Williams (Angie) of WV, and Keith Williams (Tracey) of Maryland; grandchildren, Taylor Williams, and MacKenzie Williams; and a great-grandchild, Maxwell, along with many other friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Kline Hospice House at https://www.frederickhealthhospice.org/Tribute-Gifts.aspx.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, June 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home, where a committal service will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mtn Hwy Frederick, MD.