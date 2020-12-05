It is with great sadness that the family of Mac McGuire announce his passing on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the age of 80.
He will be lovingly remembered as “Poppy” by his wife of 60 plus years, Sharon McGuire; daughters, Grace McGuire, Mollie McGuire-Fish (Greg) and Kate McGuire-Kohlhepp; his grandchildren, Kara Paul (Eric), Mariah Krouse, Jason and Ben Fish, Kerri Kohlhepp Scarborough (Bo), and Kevin Kohlhepp; his great grandchildren, Hannah Paul, Jake Paul and Olivia Scarborough; brothers-in-law, Mike Falconer, Rodney Rhodes and Jim Falconer; sister-in-law, Darlene Falconer; nieces, Melissa Medina and Abbey Stanley; and nephew Gary “Peanut” Rhodes.
He is preceded in death by his sons, Sean McGuire and Brian McGuire; son-in-law, Edward Kohlhepp; his sisters-in-law, Debbie Rhodes and Theresa Falconer; brother-in-law, Tom Falconer; his granddaughter, Hannah Krouse; and his grand-nephew, Joshua Medina.
Mac will be forever remembered by his large, boisterous, loving and confusing family, including but not limited to, Jan Blaylock, Jay Jordan, Pat Faught, Robbie Cherry, Terry McGuire, Gayle Brown and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family (blood or not). Enough family to populate a small town. Kara Paul and Debbie, Melissa and Gary Rhodes lived for several years in the McGuire house and were also considered his children. It sometimes gets confusing sorting out this McGuire village.
Born Feb. 1, 1940, in Dibble, Oklahoma, and raised in Lindsay, Oklahoma, he was nicknamed and called “Buck” by his family. The nickname was bestowed by his grandfather, who said at the time that he looked “meaner than a buck Indian,” which was intended as a compliment.
A lifelong sports fan, he was dedicated to the Washington Redskins, University of Oklahoma Sooners and New York Yankees. He also enjoyed sipping a beer or a cocktail and sharing stories with anyone who would listen (and we all liked to listen). A teller of tall tales and butcherer of song lyrics was he.
Mac was an honorably discharged veteran of the Air Force, serving four years at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology. He was employed for 43 years by the USDA at the Beltsville Agricultural Research Center, where he received numerous awards for his exceptional skill and technique in histological, chemical and surgical procedures where he contributed significantly to the planning, designing and implementation of many important experiments. Mac continued to support many veteran organizations throughout his lifetime, including the American Legion (he was a past post and past county commander), AmVets and the VFW. He also served in the Knights of Columbus, the Ancient Order of Hibernians, the 40 and 8, the Blue Ridge Sportsman’s Club, the Eagles and the Moose. He was dedicated to serving others through various organizations, including the Shepherd’s Table Soup Kitchen.
Mac cherished being with family and friends and just being the life of the party. A very generous man who would lend a hand to any and all that had need. A loving man who generously shared his strength, wisdom, humor or a dry shoulder. He had a true love for his fellow man and animals.
Private services will be held at Mount St. Mary’s Cemetery. A celebration of Mac’s life will be held at a later date (COVID-19 rules allowing). Please consider making a donation in Mac’s honor to any veteran organization.
Arrangements are being made by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick, Maryland. Expressions of sympathy can be offered at www.staufferfuneralhome.com. If you have a photo or story to share, please post it to the Stauffer Funeral Home website for the family or share via Facebook with any family member.