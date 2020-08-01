On Friday, July 31, 2020, Sanford Elliott Saidman, of New Market, MD. A lifelong resident of the Washington Metro Area and a steadfast fan of the Washington sports teams. He was the beloved husband of Ellen Saidman; devoted father of Debi (Kurt) Ireland and Amy Saidman; loving brother of Sheldon (Donna) Saidman; and brother-in-law of Joan Saidman Reeves, Barbara Kwash and Nancy (Nathan) Berger. He was the cherished grandfather of Andrea (Ben) Sattler, Joshua Bragg and Emily Knopf; and great-grandfather of Rilynn Sattler. He built lasting professional and personal relationships, which he felt to be the essence of his success. Graveside funeral services will be held at noon Sunday, August 2, 2020, at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Please adhere to all current COVID protocols. Memorial contributions may be made to the MDS Foundation, www.mds-foundation.org, Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home, 202-541-1001.

