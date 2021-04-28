Sara Brownlowe

Mrs. Sara Mae Brownlowe, 87, of Frederick, Maryland, and formerly of Delaware, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center, Frederick. She was the wife of the late William E. Brownlowe, who died in 1979. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on July 29, 1933, she was a daughter of the late William T. and Sarah B. Moorhouse Slater.
Sara worked in the hospitality field as a manager for several years and fostered over 54 children for more than 17 years. Sara was an alumna of the University of Delaware and was an active member of the All Saints Episcopal Church, Frederick. She was a member of the Daughters of the King and the Frederick Business and Professional Women’s Club, where she was a past president. Sara was a charter recipient in the Delaware Tourism Hall of Fame in 1991, and she was also inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1998 for the Professional Women’s Club.
Surviving are her children, Edward Gschwandtner, Charles W. “Chuck” Brownlowe and wife Patricia, Donna E. Blankenship and husband Ralph, and Lee W. Brownlowe and wife Katherine; daughter-in-law, Candace Winn; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Richard Winn; two brothers, Robert and William Slater; and a sister, Myrtle Watson.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. Private interment will be in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, Delaware. A celebration of Sara’s life will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the All Saints Episcopal Church, 106 W. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.