Sara Cornelia (Testerman) Hurley, 79, of Foxville, Maryland, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at her home, due to complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
She was the loving wife of Donald G. Hurley for 51 years.
Sara was born on April 19, 1941, in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, and was the daughter of the late Henry K. and Doris (Buhrman) Testerman. Sara grew up in Foxville, Maryland, in the house built by her late grandfather, Elden E. Buhrman.
Sara attended elementary school at the one-room schoolhouse in Foxville, graduating from Thurmont High School in 1959 and later graduating from Hagerstown Business School.
She was always interested in historical museums and served on the staff of Cheekwood Museum in Nashville, Tennessee. She was an active member for many years of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
Sara was a member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years and also played the organ for worship services.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert E. Testerman, of Mount Airy, Maryland, in 2014.
In addition to her husband, Sara is survived by one son, Michael Hurley and wife Rebecca; three grandchildren, Sadie, Hannah and Caleb; and stepdaughter, Donna Hurley (Alan).
The family would like to thank the hospice caregivers, sister-in-law Teena Hurley and sister-in-law Nancy Glass for all the support and help during Sara’s illness.
There will be no viewing.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, Foxville, Maryland, with Pastor Ronald Kurtz officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service. Mask and social distancing will be required at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sara’s memory to Mt. Bethel Cemetery Fund.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.