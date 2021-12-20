Sara J. Hill

Sara Jane Hill, age 82, of Frederick and formerly of Union Bridge, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Frederick Health Hospital.
Born March 28, 1939 in Union Bridge, she was the daughter of the late Robert S. Milberry Sr. and Ella Dora (Green) Milberry. She was the wife of James G. Hill Sr. who predeceased her in 1995. They were married for 35 years.
Surviving are her daughters, Cheryl R. Milberry, Olivia D. Hill, Marcel Y. Madison and Asia B. Hill; sons, James G. Hill Jr., Dwayne G. Hill and Robert S. Hill; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings, Kitty L. Milberry and Joshua T. Milberry. She was predeceased by a son, Nathaniel G. “Nate” Hill; grandson, Marcus Paschall; and siblings, Russell E. Milberry, Mary Stanford, Robert S. Milberry Jr. and Ardath R. Torrence.
Mrs. Hill was a graduate of Robert Moton High School, Westminster. Following her marriage she was a homemaker, raising her family and then worked at the Brethren Service Center, New Windsor. She was also employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant, working in nursing homes and convalescent centers around this area.
She was a long-time member of Strawbridge United Methodist Church. She loved cooking, baking and spending time with young children. She was a foster mother, raising five foster children.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 6 E. Broadway, Union Bridge on Thursday, December 23 from 10 a.m until noon, followed by a funeral service at noon. Face masks will be required. Mr. Clifford Smith will officiate. Interment will be in Strawbridge Cemetery.
