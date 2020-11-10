Ms. Sara Joan Miller (Sally Jo) died peacefully at Tranquillity of Fredericktowne on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, where she lived the past 6 years.
Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on July 7, 1937, Sally Jo was the oldest of three children born to the late Harold and Sara Miller. She lived almost her entire life in Verona, Pennsylvania.
She graduated from Verona High School in 1955 and from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1959 with a degree in education. She went on to get a masters degree from the University of Pittsburgh. Sally spent her entire career as a high school teacher in the Fox Chapel School District.
Sally loved to read and research family ancestry. She looked forward to extensive traveling during school breaks. Sally Jo loved to shop, everywhere! She enjoyed memberships with the Delta Kappa Gamma sorority, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Society of Mayflower Descendants. She had an active circle of friends and family, and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Penguins and the Pittsburgh symphony.
Sally is survived by her brother, Harold Miller (Pam) of Frederick, Maryland; her sister, Mary Ann Miller of Jerome, Idaho; nieces & nephews, Dawn Heflin (Dave), MaryAnn Peterson (David), Jim Miller (Jennifer), Suzanne Larson, Nick Palmer, Beth Ruth (Kelly), Tom Gardner; and numerous grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews and great-grandnieces.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Verona, Pennsylvania.
