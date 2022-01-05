Sarah Barnwell Elliott Howe Hay, born in Charlotte, NC and raised on Lookout Mountain, TN, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, December 10, 2021 at the age of 78. The daughter of Raymond Reed Howe and Isabelle McKeldon Gettys Puckette Howe, she is preceded in death by her husband Robert Donald Hay, and her end-of-life partner John Eberly Cremeans. Sarah graduated high school from St. Mary’s School for Girls in Sewanee, TN, and college with a philosophy degree from Duke University in Durham, NC. In adulthood, Sarah lived in Laytonsville, Clarksburg, Braddock Heights, and Sykesville, MD. Sarah was descended from a long heritage of authors and journalists and was a self-described grammar hound. Over the course of her career she was a contributing journalist to the County Courier and Gaithersburg Gazette in Montgomery County, MD, and authored or edited technical documents for a variety of Federal agencies and private sector businesses. She was also passionate about painting and was active in the local art community. Sarah and her husband moved to the Fairhaven retirement community in 2010 where she remained active as a Resident Association Board Member, the art exhibit coordinator, and Executive Editor of the Inkling, a juried literary journal published by the Fairhaven community residents. She is survived by her sons Tom, John, and Stephen, and her grandchildren Charlotte and Nathan. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Glenwood, MD, the National Kidney Foundation, and Bridging Life (Carroll Hospice). Services in Maryland will be held in January, 2022. Services in Tennessee will be scheduled for the summer of 2022.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Alerts
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Take 5 Plus: Daily headlines
Have the latest local news delivered every morning.
On The Town
Hit the town with the latest news and events from The Frederick News-Post. Delivered weekly.
Local Sports
Get the latest headlines on local sports! Delivered weekly.
Local Weather
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. Delivered daily.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.