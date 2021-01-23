Sarah Holt

Mrs. Sarah J. Holt, 79, of Frederick, MD passed away on Jan. 19, 2021.
Sarah was born on July 6, 1941 to the late Aubrey Clagget Sr. and Lillian (Staub) Mock in Maryland. She attended Frederick High School. She then went on to marry her loving husband, Charles L. Holt Sr., to whom she was married for 63 years.
In addition to her husband, she leaves behind to cherish her memory siblings, Luther James Clagget, Aubrey Clagget Jr., Larry Clagget, Beatrice Clagget-Brice, Charles “Jake” Clagget (Goldie), and John “Buck” Clagget (Leslie); children, Charles L. Holt Jr. (Linda), Allen Lee Holt, Pamela Holt, Barbara Holt, and Brian Holt (Melanie); 11 grandchildren including Heidi Reed (Steve), and Heather Plunkard (Brad); nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (US 15 N) in Frederick.