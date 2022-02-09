Sarah Jane (Tipton) Thompson, age 62, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, after a prolonged illness. She was born in Washington, D.C., on March 16, 1959, the daughter of Wellstood (Tip) and Ann Tipton. She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Thompson; stepchildren, Jeffrey (Tammie) Thompson and Katrina (Kirby) Garcia and their families; and her siblings, Charles Tipton, Rhona Leffler, Lynn Wilkens and Wes Tipton and their families. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Zachary, Peyton, Luke, Olivia and Antonio. Sarah’s kind disposition and welcoming smile led to her being loved by many, including cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and friends.
The majority of Sarah’s career was associated with the Frederick-based AVEMCO Insurance Company, America’s largest underwriter of private aviation insurance. Hired as a secretary in 1980 in this male-dominated industry, she rose to the role of assistant vice president of advertising and public relations in 1993, where she oversaw AVEMCO’s extensive and award-winning marketing program, as well as that of its many insurance-related subsidiaries. In 1995, she was named vice president of marketing and remained in that role until the close of 1999. In January 1996, at age 36, Sarah received Frederick Magazine’s Second Annual “People to Watch Award.”
Highly regarded by industry colleagues, she was thereafter engaged as a consultant by such national aviation entities as the United States Ultralight Association, Experimental Aircraft Association, and International Council of Air Shows. The balance of her professional career was spent in various marketing consulting capacities, including Catalyst Health Solutions, a provider of supplemental and catastrophic insurance and pharmacy benefits (2000-2011).
Sarah was also deeply involved in the Greater Frederick Advertising Federation (AAF). She served as vice president and past president from 1996-1999 and was the recipient of the organization’s Crystal Prism Award for leadership contributions.
She contributed her time and skill to various charitable organizations, including Daybreak, Hospice of Frederick County, Frederick Community Action Agency, Community Foundation of Frederick County, Special Olympics, Big Brothers/Sisters, the Alzheimer’s Association and more. She was a member of the All Saints Episcopal Church.
Sarah’s legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone who interacted with her and those she touched, but never met, through her charity work. There will be a celebration of life at the home of her sister, Rhona Leffler, at 16737 Gooseneck Terrace, Olney, Maryland, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 from 1-4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sarah’s name can be made to American Advertising Federation Scholarship Fund, c/o Community Foundation, 312 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701; Frederick County Animal Control & Shelter, 1832 Rosemont Ave., Frederick MD 21702 (make check payable to FCAC) or online at frederickcountymd.gov/120/donate; or Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick MD 21701 or online at frederickhealthhospice.org.