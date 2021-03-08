Sarah Keyser

Sarah L. Keyser, 92, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Born June 9, 1929, in Frederick, she was the loving wife of Robert L. Keyser, married for 75 years and still sharing their life together.
Sarah was preceded in death by her father, W. Thomas Watkins; mother, Nellie E. Blantlinger Watkins Cheney; sister, Mazie Iregoning; brother, William Thomas Watkins (Anna Marie); niece, Theresa Monderirgine; and nephew, John Iregoning.
In addition to her husband, Bob, Sarah is survived by nephews, Thomas Watkins (Kathleen), and Dallas Watkins (Susan).
Sarah enjoyed antiquing, shopping, flower gardening, and baking. She was noted for her strawberry pie and Christmas gingerbread cookies she made for all her many friends and neighbors.
At Sarah’s request and due to COVID-19, only a graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday March 10, 2021 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mtn Hwy (US 15 N) Frederick.