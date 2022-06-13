Sarah Scherer

Sarah Mae Scherer, 98, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away, Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Meritus Medical Center.
Born Wednesday, June 27, 1923 in Middletown, MD, she was the daughter of the late John William Sigler and the late Orpha (Rohrback) Sigler. She was also preceded by her husband Richard George Scherer.
She was employed with the Washington County Hospital, retiring after several years. She was a former member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and currently a member at St. Peters (Beards) Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Patti J. Johnson and husband Chuck of Vancouver, WA; son, Gary Violet and wife Lorraine of Middletown, MD; grandchildren, David Johnson of Gresham, OR, Eric Johnson and wife Carrie of LaCenter, WA and Dawn Anderson and husband Chett of Salt Lake City, Utah.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Mason and brother J. Warren Sigler
Services will be held Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North Hagerstown, MD, with the Rev. Alan Reid officiating. Following the service there will be a reception at St. Peters (Beards) Lutheran Church.
Private interment will be at the Rest Haven Cemetery, Hagerstown, MD.
Memorials donations may be made to St. Peters (Beards) Lutheran Church 21348 Old Forge Road, Hagerstown, MD 21742
