Sarah T. Drenning

Sarah Catharine Thomas Drenning, 93, of Frederick, Maryland, died Aug. 8, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, John William Drenning; sister, Barbara Yinger and husband Bob; children, James (Jim) Drenning and wife Gale, of Chestertown, Maryland, and Jenifer (Jeni) Drenning Dean and husband Don, of Frederick, Maryland; five grandchildren, Bryan Drenning and wife Denise, Craig Drenning and wife Jaime, Rebecca Dean Smith and husband Walter, Erin Drenning Johnson and husband Chris, and Emily Dean and partner Nate Clendenen; and eight great-grandchildren, Jackson Drenning, Nolan Drenning, Harper Drenning, Ruby Smith, Wesley Drenning, Zoey Johnson, Declan Smith and Theodore Johnson.

“Sari,” as she was known to her family and many of her friends, was born in Frederick City Hospital on Nov. 25, 1928, to Daniel Josiah Thomas and Alice Witter Thomas. She grew up on her parents’ farm, east of Frederick where the Frederick Municipal Airport is now located. From 1933 to 1947 in Frederick, she attended Church Street School, Elm Street School, Frederick High School (Class of 1945) and Hood College.