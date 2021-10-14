Sarah R. Zullo, of Gaithersburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 5. Arrangements are by Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, Laytonsville.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.