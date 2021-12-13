Savanna Lynn Rimbey, 67, of Mount Airy, MD, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 8th, 2021. Born May 23rd, 1954 in Olney, MD, she was the daughter of the late William Max Herndon and Annalee Bernard Herndon of Damascus, MD. She was married to the love of her life, Jerry Rimbey, for 35 years. They are together again in Heaven along with her father, brother Darryl, sister Linda and her husband Philip Holt, and nephew Michael Brown.
Savanna graduated from Damascus High School, Class of 1973. She retired from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) as a Supervisor in the Human Resource Department where she worked for 35 years.
Savanna loved spending time with family and, especially, her five grandchildren. They were the joys of her life. She was a wonderful cook, and her family always looked forward to her special dishes. Savanna enjoyed spending time at her home that overlooked a beautiful pond. She felt blessed to have both of her sons build homes overlooking that same pond. Savanna was a woman of great faith and read her Bible from cover to cover. Other favorite activities included going to the beach and relaxing with her feet in the sand, attending to her vegetable garden and flower beds in the warmer months, and putting together puzzles and playing cards and other games in the winter months. She always made sure to celebrate family birthdays at their favorite restaurants. Savanna was genuinely sweet, kind, and caring; one of a kind. She was tremendously loved by her family and friends and will be forever missed.
In addition to her mother, Savanna is survived by her two sons, Jerry Jr. and wife Wendy and their children, Leana and Mason, and Mark and wife Kelly and their three children, Sean, Blake, and Kathleen; brothers Oral and wife Dale, George and wife Jean, Wayne and wife Kimberly; sister Joyce Ziranski and husband Eddie; and sisters-in-law Dana Herndon, Janice Snipes, Carol Jean Eaves and husband Roy; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20872. For those attending the visitation or services a mask or adequate face covering is required.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the funeral home, Rev. Mike Yoho will officiate. Interment will follow at Howard Chapel Cemetery, 1970 Long Corner Road, Mt. Airy, MD 21771.
Pallbearers will be her sons Jerry Jr. and Mark Rimbey, brothers George and Wayne Herndon, and nephews Matthew and George Herndon. Her brother, Oral Herndon, will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.molesworthwiliams.com