Scherry Cavell

Mrs. Scherry A. (Missy) Cavell, 57, of Frederick, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at her residence. She was the wife of Mark Wayne Cavell, her husband of 39 years.
Born on Jan. 7, 1963, in Olney, Maryland, she was the daughter of Nancy Reed, of Frederick, and the late Herman Reed.
She was a dedicated employee for Wolter Kluwer, holding various positions within the company for the last 20-plus years. Her interests included gardening, karaoke, line dancing, crafting, mud bogging and playing pool in the APA League; but most of all, she love spoiling her dogs and grandchildren. Scherry was a loving devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Missy was a kind and giving woman who will be missed by so many. She had a vivacious, giving personality, and she will be missed by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are a daughter, Patrisha Daugherty and husband James of Knoxville; her son, Jason Cavell and wife Devon of Braddock Heights; four grandchildren, Calvin Daugherty, Shannon Daugherty, Cole Cavell and Wesley Cavell; six brothers and sisters, Billy Reed, Charles Reed, Brian Reed, Carole Lewis, Nancy Youngerman and Lois Callaway. Missy was preceded in death by a son, Mark Wayne Cavell Jr.; maternal grandparents, Paul and Marion Shafer; and paternal grandparents, Charles and Mary Reed.
Services and interment will be private.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com.