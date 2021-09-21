Scott Baker

Mr. Scott Douglas Baker, 48, of Hagerstown, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown. He was the husband of Penny Baker.
Born March 31, 1973, in Frederick, he was the son of Douglas and Dare Baker.
Scott worked for Concrete General for more than 20 years and for Bidle’s Excavating for more than five years. He was a hard worker, and he was known for “taking it to the limit.” His passion was his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He also enjoyed fishing with his buddies, watching NASCAR and spending time with his grandson.
Scott is also survived by his children, Tristen Baker, Lane Baker, Kelsey Ivasev (Ronnie) and Timothy Golliday (Breahna Rowe); grandson, Brysten Golliday; sister, Daren Lucas (Jason); special friend, Josh Bidle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Grossnickle Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Myersville.
Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com