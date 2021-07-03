Scott Lindsay

Scott (Buck) Keith Lindsay, 46, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed away June 20, 2021, unexpectedly at home.
Scott was born April 9, 1975, in Olney, Maryland, to Susan (Beall) Lindsay and the late Frederick T. Lindsay Sr. of Thurmont.
After graduating from Catoctin High School, he went on to earn his ASE certification. Scott spent most of his working years doing grounds maintenance and vehicle maintenance for Camp Airy in Thurmont, where he also later became a pool operator and ran the water plant. (Jack-of-all-trades) Scott was a big car guy! He liked all kinds of muscle cars, mostly Mustangs and Camaros. He enjoyed walking the C&O Canal trail and visiting the locks. Scott enjoyed hanging out with family and friends. He was extremely close with his brother Fred. Scott was indispensable as a caregiver to his mom and his aunt when they became disabled. Scott was a dog lover and owned a number of wonderful dogs through the years. Scott loved spending time with his dog Rocky.
A former coworker of Scott’s at Camp Airy whose life Scott touched put it best when he said, “Scott would go above and beyond to make everyone he met smile whether it was by making jokes, goofy faces, or driving his car around camp backwards, just because he could.”
In addition to his father, Scott was preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen (Lindsay) Quinn; brother, Frederick (Fred) Thomas Lindsay Jr; and uncle, Nelson Beall.
Scott leaves behind to cherish his memory, his mother, Susan (Beall) Lindsay; sister, Noelle (Sis) Newcomer and husband Timothy; brother-in-law, Mike Quinn; aunts, Elaine Beall and Shelley Beall; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be missed deeply by lifelong friends Matt Eavey and Steve Willis.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. July 10, 2021, at the Thurmont Community Park. Lifelong friend Steve Willis will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Scott’s name to Frederick Friends of Our County Animal Shelter (FFOCAS), ffocas.org, of Frederick, Maryland.
To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences, please visit www.resthaven.us.