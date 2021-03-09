Scott Thomas Hawkins, 54, of Monrovia, MD, passed peacefully on Sunday March 7, 2021 at home with family by his side.
He was the son of the late Thomas F. Hawkins and surviving Shelby Bennett Hawkins of Monrovia, MD, sister Tracy (Tim) Taylor of Frederick MD, two daughters Katelyn M Hawkins and Randi E. Hawkins of Monrovia, MD, three grandsons Wyatt, Ace, and Axel Reid, former wife Samantha Devries of New Market MD, many nieces and nephews, and two of his lifelong best friends Marshall Hunt and Jimmy Howard.
He recently retired from construction at Caffes-Steele in Beltsville MD. His life long hobby was farming and collecting 2-cylinder John Deere tractors. He had over fifty at one point.
He was a die hard fan to anyone that beat the Redskins but his favorite team was the Dallas Cowboys. He loved his dog Dallas, his potbelly pig Wigs, and his cat Muffin.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday June 19, 2021 at 11am at the Hawkins Farm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Going Home Cremations.