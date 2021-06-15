Sean and Dawson Thomson

Sean Michael Thomson, 34, and Dawson Mark Thomson, 2, became eternal angels on Friday, June 11, 2021. Sean was the loving husband of Emily Amanda Thomson. They were married for five years. Dawson was the beautiful, adventurous son of Sean and Emily and was born on March 1, 2019. They also leave behind their daughter and sister, Lilah Rose Thomson.
Born June 17, 1986, in San Diego, CA, Sean was the son of Laura Thomson Solloway and Steven Dawson Thomson.
Sean was a master of culinary arts and an amazing dad. Dawson was only two years old and already touched so many lives with his funny, loving personality. Sean and Dawson gave the best hugs and were loved by all. They will be greatly missed by many family members and friends.
In addition to Emily and Lilah, family members include, Dawson’s grandparents Teresa and Daniel Kern of Boonsboro; Laura Thomson Solloway of Myrtle Beach, SC; Steven Thomson and wife, Kathy, of Naples, FL; great-grandparents, John and Shirley Klepp of Boonsboro, Paul Foster Sr. of Smithsburg, Donna Kern of Hagerstown, Karen Huff, and Eileen Loepp; uncle Danny Kern, and wife, Samantha, of Rhode Island; Sean’s siblings, Jennifer, Ian Daniel, and Michelle; and several aunts, uncles, and many loving cousins.
Predeceased family members include great-grandparents, Roger Loepp, Vada and Henry Dawson, Richard Thomson, Dickie Huff, Beverly Foster and Richard Kern.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A celebration of life service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Carlos Serrano, Emily’s cousin, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Mental Health America at https://give.classy.org/thomson.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.