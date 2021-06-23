As his father, I am sadly announcing the death of my son, Sean Carroll Hays, age 49, after a five-month bout with intestinal cancer. He died at Adventcare Hospital in Oviedo, Florida, on June 15, 2021. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Juvie Cruz Hays; daughter, Devin (19) and son, Robert (14); and a host of friends and family in Florida, Frederick and Gaithersburg, Maryland, Texas, Alaska and England. He was born Oct. 9, 1971, to his parents, Garold R. Hays and the late Nancy Taylor Hays at Holy Cross Hospital. At age 7, he went to live with his father and new “mom” Margaret (Maggi) Thompson Hays. He grew up in Frederick and Walkersville, Maryland, and attended elementary school in Amber Meadows and high school in Walkersville. As a young adult, he finished his education in California. He did a stint in the Navy and settled down to live in Florida, where he met and married Juvie, the love of his life. He worked hard at many jobs until he found his niche at Wally World Parking, Co. as Orlando Regional General Manager. He also leaves behind siblings, Katie Kahan, Victoria Leizear, Richard Thompson (Alicia) and John Thompson (Mekkla); his aunt, Sally Hays Huff; and numerous nieces and nephews. He dearly loved his family, friends, the Washington Football Team and Star Wars.
The cremation is being done by Woodlawn Funeral Home, Gotha, Florida, (407) 293-1361. A private memorial service is being scheduled on his 50th birthday this October by the Florida seashore.