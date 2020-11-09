Selby Black

Selby M. “Buddy” Black, 86, of Union Bridge, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Born Dec. 22, 1933, he was the son of Monroe Vernon “Bill” & Charlotte (Keeney) Black. He was the husband of 62 years to Sara F. Geisbert Black, whom he married in 1958.
He graduated from Frederick High School in 1953. He had a variety of jobs, including farming in his early years, owner of an insulation & barn painting business, construction, equipment mechanic and retiring from Martin Marietta at the age of 65. He proudly served on the Union Bridge Town Council. After retirement he worked for the Town of Union Bridge and cared for lawns. He was a member of both Libertytown & Union Bridge Lions Clubs, serving as president for each and served as the convalescent equipment coordinator for many years. He was also a member of the Taneytown Gun Club, Farm Bureau & Union Bridge Church of the Brethren.
Selby was an avid outdoorsman, especially enjoying hunting, fishing, boating, and gardening. He enjoyed family vacations and weekends at their cottage in West Virginia. He loved collecting John Deere lawn tractors, guns, and vintage cast fishing reels. He enjoyed photography, including wedding photography. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and friends, playing cards, weekly breakfast club and hosting an annual Memorial Day picnic. He loved animals including his faithful beagle Max and cat Tommy.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by children Diane Brosius and husband Brad, of Dover, PA, Loriane Black and husband Paul, of Westminster, MD, and Sariane Condon and husband Michael of New Windsor, MD; grandchildren: Heather Callaghan and husband Brett, Ben Brosius and wife Shelley, Randee Black, Matthew Black and wife Aryn, Zachery Condon and Thomas Condon; great-grandchildren: Eleanor & Lila Callaghan, Brady, Kori “Peaches,” and Jace Black; sister Marian Kennedy and husband Bob O’Neel, brother Michael Black and sister-in-law Bonnie Phillips and numerous sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his lifelong friend Lee Baltzell.
A graveside will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Locust Grove Cemetery, 13356 Glissans Mill Road, Mount Airy, MD 21771. Wearing of masks and social distancing must be observed. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Union Bridge Lions Club, PO Box 5 Union Bridge, MD 21791, Libertytown Lions Club, PO Box 193 Libertytown, MD 21762 or Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, PO Box 518, Union Bridge, MD 21791.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.