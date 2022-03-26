Shanine Lawson

Shanine Ann Lawson, age 51, of Brunswick, Maryland, died March 14, 2022, at Holy Cross Hospital, Silver Spring, Maryland. She was born April 9, 1970, in Red Bank, New Jersey, to Sheila Ann (Roman) Lawson and the late Roy M. Lawson, Jr.
Shanine was the loving and devoted mother of Mia Ann Barboza-Quesada, beloved sister of Roy M. Lawson III and wife, Maria Luisa, and Paul Daniel Lawson Sr.; aunt of Lorraine Lawson, Lynn Lawson, Roy M. Lawson IV and Paul Daniel Lawson, Jr.
Funeral services are private. Arrangements are by Potomac Valley Cremation Center, Hagerstown, Maryland. Online condolences may be shared at potomaccremation.com.