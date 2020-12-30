Shannon Leigh (Putman) Kaniecki, 49, of New Market, Maryland, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at University of Maryland Medical Center. Born Dec. 31, 1970, in Frederick, daughter of Terry (Toms) Saula and the late Wayne Putman. Shannon was a graduate of Walkersville High School and the Frederick Community College Surgical Technology Program after which she became a devoted stay-at-home mom to her girls, Olivia and Lauren. She is survived by loving mom, Terry (Milan) Saula; loving daughters, Olivia Lynn and Lauren Sophia Kaniecki; spouse, Eric; loving aunts and uncles, Wanda (Jon) Stokes, Mike (Debbie) Toms, Gene (Freeda) Toms, Harvey Jr. (Margaret) Toms, Mary Toms and Shirley Young; lifelong dear friend, Deanna (Keeney) Staley; and many loving relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by grandparents, Harvey Sr and Dorothy Toms; uncle, Jimmy Toms; aunt, Alice Callari; uncle, Darrell Putman; father, Wayne Putman; and her best friend and big sister, Stacey Lynn Putman. Forever yours. Rest in peace.
