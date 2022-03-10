Sharon Ann Sturm (Landgraf), 73, of New Market, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly at her home on March 5, 2022. Born Oct. 2, 1948, in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Dolores Landgraf. She was happily married for 52 years to Barry Joseph Sturm. Surviving in addition to her loving husband are children, Craig Sturm and wife Teresa, of Mount Airy, Maryland, Brian Sturm and wife Jennifer, of Mount Airy, Maryland, and Lisa Schemm and husband Mike, of Frederick, Maryland; grandchildren, Nick Sturm, Grant Sturm, Allison Sturm, Ryan Sturm, Aubrey Schemm and Colson Schemm; and step-granddaughters, McKala Krauss and Kaitlin Krauss. Sharon is also survived by her brother, Edward Landgraf and wife Barbara; and sister-in-law, Linda Ludford and husband Joseph.
Sharon was a graduate of Lansdowne High School in 1966 and graduated from Catonsville Community College with an associate degree in nursing in 1983. She worked as a registered nurse in the Emergency Department at Carroll Hospital Center for 25 years (1985-2004) and then worked for four years at Lehigh Valley Hospital at Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pennsylvania, until 2008.
They say grandchildren are one of life’s greatest joys, and that resonated true for Sharon. She played an active role in raising her six grandchildren and very much enjoyed spending time with her family. Long known for her sense of humor, Sharon loved to laugh and talk with others. She was happiest when surrounded by her family and friends, or with a good book in her hand, her toes in the sand, and the warm sun on her shoulders.
A private celebration of life for family and friends will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. (MAVFC) Reception Hall, Mount Airy, MD 21771.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Sharon to the charity of your choice.