Sharon E. Simpson

Sharon E. (Stover) Simpson, 62, of Burkittsville, Maryland, passed away peacefully July 15, 2022, at her home, with her dogs Molly and Walker by her side.
Sharon was born in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, on March 26, 1960. She was the daughter of the late Robert Q. and Lois (Hartman) Stover. Sharon was predeceased by her husband, Patrick Simpson; and her brother, Brian Stover.
Sharon was a member of Flohr’s Lutheran Church, McKnightstown, Pennsylvania, before her marriage. Recently, was an active member of Middleburg Methodist Church, Middleburg, Maryland.
Sharon graduated from Gettysburg High School, and she held degrees from Messiah College and Mount St. Mary’s College. She worked at the Lamp Post and Adams County National Bank. After her marriage, she held jobs at St. Mary’s College in Dodge City, Kansas, and at Johnson Controls, Muskegon, Michigan. She returned to Maryland and became a devoted employee of L. Fishman & Son, Baltimore, Maryland.
Sharon is fondly remembered for her love of dogs, especially Dalmatians, and tending her lawn and flowers. She loved to sing and play handbells anywhere she lived. She also enjoyed reading Nora Roberts books and watching Hallmark movies. A trip to Mr. G’s Ice Cream in Gettysburg for black raspberry ice cream was a pleasure. She was always working on family geneology.
Sharon is survived by her daughter, Courtney, and son-in-law, Adam Marymee, of Georgia. She is also survived by cousins, Marie Re (Art), Louise Kauffman (Fred), Donald Bowling (Ginny), Ruth Ann Spence, Keith Bowling (Karen), James Hartman and George Hartman. She is also survived by aunts, Diane Stover, Rebecca Stover, Linda Parker and Susan Welsh; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Aunt Alice and Uncle George Bowling, and Uncle James and Aunt Carolyn Hartman preceded her in death.
Special thanks to her good friend, Melanie Hall, for the guidance and support to Sharon. She had many family members, co-workers, neighbors and friends who assisted her these last two years. Brite Star of Frederick, Maryland, and Frederick Health Hospital Hospice provided health care for her.
Funeral services will be held Aug. 1, 2022, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. at Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, with the Rev. Douglas Boden officiating. Interment will follow the service at Flohr’s Cemetery, 595 Flohr’s Church Road, McKnightstown, PA 17343.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Briggs Animal Adoption Center, 3731 Berryville Pike, Charles Town, WV 25414.