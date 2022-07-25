Sharon E. Simpson

Sharon E. (Stover) Simpson, 62, of Burkittsville, Maryland, passed away peacefully July 15, 2022, at her home, with her dogs Molly and Walker by her side.

Sharon was born in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, on March 26, 1960. She was the daughter of the late Robert Q. and Lois (Hartman) Stover. Sharon was predeceased by her husband, Patrick Simpson; and her brother, Brian Stover.