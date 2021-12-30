Sharon Huffman

Sharon Kaye Huffman, age 85, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, of Frederick, Maryland, formerly from Olney, Maryland, went home to be with her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.
She was the wife of William F. Huffman and shared a marriage of more than 66 years. Growing up in Brunswick, Maryland, the couple graduated from Brunswick High School.
Sharon was born April 13, 1936, to Madeline Porter and Levi Porter in Knoxville, Maryland. She owned and operated her business for more than 15 years, Sharon Kaye Crafts. She loved to cook, enjoyed a wide variety of restaurants, and always had an open door for anyone. She cherished and devoted her time to her husband, family and friends. She loved entertaining with not only her family but also a close-knit group of friends since grade school. That same close-knit group of friends after retirement traveled throughout the United States and Canada. Her favorite time of the year is Christmas. She was a real angel on earth. She had a heart of gold and enjoyed life to the fullest.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her older brother, Arthur; two younger sisters, Rita and Faye; her three sons, Mark married to Gaby, Mike married to Trish, and David married to Cheryl; two daughters, Debbie married to L.B., and Elizabeth married to Vince; 16 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. A celebration of her life will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Knoxville Reformed Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.