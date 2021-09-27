Sharon J Beall

Sharon Jean Stanley, 71, of Hagerstown, Maryland passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Doey’s House Hospice. She was the beloved wife of Kenneth E. Stanley.
Born November 27, 1949, in Maryland, she was a daughter of the late Edward Beall and the late Victoria Ruth Lutz Beall Williams.
Sharon was a homemaker and loving wife and mother.
Surviving are her daughter Amie Stanley, nieces and nephews Jamie Stanley Jennifer Carder and Ryan Stanley, and Brent McCoy. First cousins: Jerry Beall, Bobby Dix, Donnie Dix, Connie German, Dawn Cross, Mary Lou Stup, Ralph Wolfe, and Miriam Leech. Two aunts Eileen Wolfe and Jan Dix an uncle Raymond Beall; a half sister Joan Williams Arneson and brother-in-law Mike Arneson, and a brother and sister-in law Roy and Joan Stanley.
Besides her parents Sharon is preceded in death by mother-and father-in-law Kathryn and Morgan Stanley, sister Toni Gascoyne and stepfather Ed Williams.
Friends may call 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 29 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Bethesda Methodist Cemetery, Damascus, Maryland.
