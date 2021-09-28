Sharon J. Stanley

Sharon Jean Stanley, 71, of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Doey’s House Hospice. She was the beloved wife of Kenneth E. Stanley.
Born Nov. 27, 1949, in Maryland, she was a daughter of the late Edward Beall and the late Victoria Ruth Lutz Beall Williams.
Sharon was a homemaker and loving wife and mother.
Surviving are her daughter, Amie Stanley; nieces and nephews; Jamie Stanley, Jennifer Carder and Ryan Stanley, and Brent McCoy; first cousins, Jerry Beall, Bobby Dix, Donnie Dix, Connie German, Dawn Cross, Mary Lou Stup, Ralph Wolfe and Miriam Leech; first cousins, Eileen Wolfe, Jan Dix and Raymond Beall; a half-sister, Joan Williams Arneson and brother-in-law Mike Arneson; a brother and sister-in law, Roy and Joan Stanley; and a niece-in-law, Marie Repass.
Besides her parents, Sharon is preceded in death by mother-in-law and father-in-law, Kathryn and Morgan Stanley; sister, Toni Gascoyne; and stepfather, Ed Williams.
Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Bethesda Methodist Cemetery, Damascus, Maryland.
