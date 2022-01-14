Sharon Lee Garber, age 71, of Union Bridge, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Frederick Health Hospital after an extended illness. Born January 2, 1951 in Frederick County, she was the daughter of the late Harold Tregoning and Frances Lenhart Tregoning Jacobs and the stepdaughter of the late C.P. Jacobs Sr. She was the wife of Thomas M. Garber, her husband of 55 years.
Sharon was previously employed for 17 years with Food Lion of Taneytown and then with the Carroll County Board of Education at Francis Scott Key High School in the cafeteria. She was of the Methodist faith, was a lifetime member of the Union Bridge Volunteer Fire Co. where she assisted with many fundraisers, the auxiliary of V.F.W. Post 8806 of Union Bridge where she served as chaplain and the auxiliary of the Glen W. Eyler American Legion Post of Woodsboro. Sharon loved baking, vacationing at the beach, on cruises and at Disney World and being with her family, especially the grandchildren.
In addition to her husband she is survived by sons, T. Dwayne Garber and wife Peggy and Chad E. Garber and fiancee Angie Speak, all of Taneytown; grandchildren, Kyle Garber of Hanover, PA, Courtney Garber of Mt. Airy and Taylor Cotingame and husband Austin of Westminster; a brother, Robert Tregoning and wife Patricia of South Carolina and a sister, April Grafftin and husband Mike of Greencastle, PA. She was predeceased by a sister, Debra Harris.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, January 16 at the Activities Building of the Union Bridge Fire Co. with Deacon Charles Barnhart officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Union Bridge.
The family will receive friends at the Activities Building on Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
Mask wearing is mandatory for both the visitation and the funeral service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Union Bridge Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 1050, Union Bridge, MD 21791.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on her “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.