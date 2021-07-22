Sharon White

Sharon Lee White, 65, of Frederick, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at her home. She was the wife of Franklin E. White for 30 years. Born in Frederick on Jan. 24, 1956, she was a daughter of Peggy Rippeon Brandenburg and the late Ira F. Brandenburg.
Sharon retired from the Department of Energy with over 35 years of federal government service. She was attending the Ijamsville United Methodist Church. She had a great love for her family, many friends, and she thanked God for having them all. Her home was filled with family and friends during her final days. She was a very busy Amal with her special grandson, and enjoyed all of his activities. She enjoyed the beach and had a great love for all animals, especially dogs and her dog Molly.
Sharon had a great sense of humor and a zest for life. She valiantly fought her long battle against cancer. Even during the hardest times of her illness, a phone call with her often included laughter as well as tears. Sharon was strong for herself and everyone around her. She knew joy even in pain. She was an angel in life and in death; she will be watching over her loved ones.
Surviving in addition to her husband and mother is a son, Joe Cooley and Heather, of Fairplay; sister, Jeannie Fry and Rod, of Frederick; her grandson, Jake Cooley; nieces and nephews, Ray and Stephanie and son, Liam, Jessica and John and son Logan, and Brian. She will also be missed by many friends, including special ones, Susan, Maureen and Lorraine, and her special angel, Donna.
The family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
Memorial donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701, American Bladder Cancer Society, 12 Flansburg Ave., Dalton, MA 01226, or to a charity of one’s choice.