Sharon Wiklinski

Ms. Sharon Ann Wiklinski, of Frederick, Maryland, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at the age of 71. Born on Sept. 23, 1948, in Columbus, Ohio, she was the proud mother of Rebecca Ann Daniels.
Ms. Wiklinski received her bachelor’s degree in social welfare in 1971 and a master’s degree in social work in 1979, both from Ohio State University. Ms. Wiklinski was an enthusiastic Buckeyes fan her entire life. She was dedicated to serving her community and spent her career as a licensed clinical social worker and certified school social work specialist. She was employed for 22 years by Frederick County Public Schools as a school based clinical social worker. She retired in 2012. She was instrumental in developing a county-wide peer mediation group for FCPS.
From 1972 to 1975, Ms. Wiklinski was a VISTA volunteer in Frederick, Maryland. She was an organizer of the Community Center, now the Community Action Agency, located in the old B&O Railroad Station on East All Saints Street in Frederick. Ms. Wiklinski assisted with the organizing the first board of directors of Friends For Neighborhood Progress, uniting several diverse community groups enabling funding and program development for the center.
After completing her VISTA service, Ms. Wiklinski was the first woman appointed Program Director of the Frederick County YMCA. Ms. Wiklinski also assisted in the organizing of Monocacy House, a group home for adolescent boys. She later served as a member of the group homes board of directors.
Prior to joining FCPS in 1990, Ms. Wiklinski worked for the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, Developmental Disabilities Administration. For nine years she was the Head of the Social Work Department at the Victor Cullen Center in Sabillasville. Ms. Wiklinski was a firm advocate for the human and civil rights of adults and children with developmental disabilities.
Ms. Wiklinski was a member of the National Association of Social Workers along with the Frederick County and National Teachers Associations. In 1997 she was also part of a team of Social Workers that got House Bill 383 signed into law by then Maryland Governor, Parris N. {span}Glendening{/span}. Ms. Wiklinski also assisted with the organizing of CALM- Community Alternative Mediation in Frederick as a means to promoting the nonviolent resolution of conflicts in the community and served on its first board of directors. She became so passionate about mediation that at the age of 57 she took a sabbatical in 2005 moving to Dublin, Ireland, to study conflict resolution at University of College of Dublin. She was later invited to present her research at the 2009 International School of Social Work Convention in Auckland, New Zealand.
Travel and exploration was always a key ingredient to Ms. Wilklinski’s growth and view of the world. Although she had traveled the world, one of her most cherished places to visit was San Francisco, California, where she would stay with her daughter for a month at a time.
In retirement, she was active in Zumba classes at the Frederick Senior Center, enjoyed Thai chi at American Karate and became an avid student of Yoga.
Ms. Wiklinski was preceded in death by both of her parents, her brother Brian and her sister Beverly Wiklinski. She is survived by her daughter Rebecca Ann Daniels of San Francisco, California; Aunts Jocelyn Ritter and Carole Ritter, both of Columbus, Ohio; Uncles Stanley Wiklinski of New Jersey and George Temple of Chevy Chase, Maryland. She is also survived by many cousins on both the Ritter and Wiklinski sides along with cherished friends and neighbors who became family.
In lieu of flowers, Ms. Wiklinski and her daughter Rebecca would like donations to be directed to the College of Social Work at The Ohio State University to continue her legacy of service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A, Frederick, Maryland. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.