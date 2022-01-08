Sheila Neilson Gray Peksenak, 75, of Shiloh, Georgia, formerly of Middletown, Maryland, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Piedmont Midtown Hospital in Columbus, GA.
Mrs. Peksenak was born Oct. 20, 1946, in Glasgow, Scotland. She was a retired domestic abuse and drug crisis counselor for the City of Baltimore. She had lived in Maryland for over 40 years prior to relocating to Shiloh, Georgia. She was a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church in Pine Mountain Valley and former member of the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Rohrersville, MD. Mrs. Peksenak enjoyed reading and cooking and spending quality time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother Agnes Morgan, sister Leslie Gold, grandchildren Jocelyn Angilee Weber, and Baby J. Weber.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years Daniel L. Peksenak of Shiloh, Georgia; daughter Jennifer Weber and her husband Jim of New Market, MD.
Private memorial services are being held for Mrs. Peksenak at Cox Funeral Home, Manchester, Georgia.
The Peksenak family is being assisted by Cox Funeral Home 93 Prather-Barnes Road Manchester, GA 31816. The family requests that you please sign the online registry and leave condolences on the Tribute Wall Page at www.coxfh.com