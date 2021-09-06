Shelby Butcher

Shelby Jean (Hunt, Adcock) Butcher, 83, passed from this life to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on April 4, 2020, after a brief illness. At that time, because of the Covid -19 pandemic, we were unable to hold services in a way that would both honor and celebrate her life. Her family respectfully invites those who knew her to join us on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Oppossumtown Pike Frederick, MD. We will gather to remember and celebrate her life. Visitation will be held from 2-3pm and a memorial service will begin at 3pm. The family would also be pleased if you could join them immediately after the service for a catered meal at the Mexicali Cantina (467 W Patrick Street, Frederick, MD).
