Shelby Jean Butcher

Shelby Jean (Hunt, Adcock) Butcher. On April 04, 2020, after a brief illness, Shelby was welcomed to heaven in the arms of our Lord, Jesus Christ.
Born in Charlottesville, VA on November 27, 1937 to Richard Calvin Hunt and Lillian Catherine Collins, she was raised in Montgomery County, Maryland. Shelby was a graduate of Damascus High School.
She was married twice to James Adcock and Eddie Butcher, both whom predeceased her. Shelby had five children, 17 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. But really, she was everyone’s “Grandma Shelby”.
Shelby lived a life of the good and faithful servant. She loved Jesus and it was evident to all who knew her. Having gone to church her entire life, she had been attending FCF in Frederick for the past 15 years.
Shelby worked as a cashier for K-Mart in Frederick for 23 years after her retirement from Racal Communications. She loved her job and her customers, often telling them, in detail, about the lives of her children and grandchildren. Shelby’s customers became her friends, often coming to the store and waiting in her line just to chat.
She was a kind and generous lady who always put others before herself. She will be greatly missed by her family.
She was predeceased by her oldest son, Jamie Adcock (Joanne) and her grandson, Matthew Johnson. She is survived by Jamie’s three children and three grandchildren; her son, Jeff Adcock of Cortez, CO. Grandchildren, Jeffrey Adcock and Michael Adcock (Freya); daughter, Pamela and Thomas Emmett of Glassboro, NJ; grandson, Samuel; daughter, Kim and David Johnson of New Market, MD. Grandchildren, Megan and Bryce Fleharty (Everly), Nicki Porter-Tiggett, Maddie and Rafael Hernandez (Killian, Pita and Memo) Georgi Porter, Natalie Johnson and Emma Johnson, daughter Kelly and Ervin Hagy of Lake Charles, LA. Grandchildren, Shelby Hagy, Grace Hagy (Sawyer), Jacob Hagy, Annie Hagy and Ella Hagy. Sister to Richard Sonny Hunt and Jack Hunt and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brothers, Ray Hunt, Steve Hunt and sister, Thelma Mowl.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the March of Dimes at https://www.marchofdimes.org
Online condolences may be shared with the family through this website: www.molesworthwilliams.com